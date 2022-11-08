The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has dared the National Communications Authority to provide a technical modality leading to the country adopting e-Sims.

According to Sam George, after several trips by officials of the National Communications Authority to international conferences on the move of the telecoms industry to adopt e-SIM, the authority is yet to roll out a roadmap on how the country will make the switch to e-SIMs.

“As we speak, the Directors of the National Communications Authority and the Minister for Communications and Digitalization have travelled to several international conferences over the last five (5) years where conversations have centred around the move of the telecoms industry to adopt e-SIMs. After using our taxes to attend these conferences, the National Communications Authority as we speak today has no technical modality for the rollout of the e-SIMs in Ghana today,” Sam George said in a statement issued on Monday.

The outspoken MP added, “I challenge the National Communications Authority to publish within the next 24 hours the framework agreed with the industry players for the implementation of e-SIM if they have one. I am well aware of the reasons for the dragging of feet by the regulator. I would come to that at another time.”

An e-SIM is an industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical SIM.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, in his statement also defended his claim that Voter ID Cards will be accepted for the registration of SIM cards.

Mr George maintained that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has through the National Communications Authority engaged with the Telcos to adapt the platform to accommodate the Voter’s ID Card.

He claimed that there are plans to integrate the Ghanaian Passport in line with the Minister’s earlier directive for Ghanaians abroad.

Responding to the statement from the NCA, Mr George said, “this incontrovertible fact is contained in their very own release.”