The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will from today, Friday, November 11, 2022, begin its regional election conferences nationwide.

The exercise will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The party wants delegates to fully abide by all laid down rules outlined.

NDC delegates in the Greater Accra Region will vote for the positions of youth organizer and women organizer at the Du Bois Memorial Center today.

The elections will continue on Sunday at the Tema Sports complex where delegates will elect a new Chairman, Secretary, and Organizer among others for the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to Citi News, a member of the Elections Committee, Rita Odoley Sowah, noted that all is set for the elections.

In the Western Region, over 50 persons are enthusiastically vying for about 20 positions.

In Greater Accra Region, three people will be challenging the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Ade Coker.

The three include a former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Nii Ashie Moore, a former parliamentary aspirant for Ningo Prampram, Michael Kwetey Tetteh and Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Thomas Mustapha Ashong.

Also, in the Northern Region, several incumbent executives are seeking re-election.

The Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul Salam, Youth Organizer Karim Abdul Mumin and Regional Organizer Abubakari Abdallah Baba have all submitted forms to contest the elections.