A Chairman hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has assured of annexing NDC’s lost seats in Parliament when he is retained as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

His assurance comes on the back of the upcoming NDC regional conference election which will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Team Sports Complex in Accra.

The exercise will see the election of a new Chairman, Secretary, and Organizer.

Already the Youth Organizer and the Women’s Organizer have been elected on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Speaking to the media, the incumbent chairman also assured of building strong relationships among party members to win the 2024 elections.

“The data tells us that, the trend to annex other seats are very positive. In a place like Ayawaso West Wuogon, we lost by 1,900 votes. Previously, we were losing by 12,000 and more.”

“It tells you that the trend is coming down. If you go to Tema West, it tells you that the trend is coming down. If you go to Ablekuma West, it tells you the trend is coming down. And by that, we have every indication that if we work very hard, those seats can be annexed in Parliament”.

The incumbent chairman will be contesting the other three individuals.

He indicated that he is the best candidate for the position since his previous successes warrant him another term to serve the party.