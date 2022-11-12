Unknown thugs Saturday afternoon invaded the Nalerigu SHS in the North East Region, where delegates of the National Democratic Congress had converged to elect regional executives.

According to Citi News’ correspondent Mohammed Aminu Alabira, the thugs disrupted the voting process at the centre by smashing chairs.

The thugs invaded the premises to protest the exclusion of some TEIN members from the voting process. TEIN is the tertiary wing of the opposition NDC.

However, the timely intervention of the Police restored calm with voting resuming after it was temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, voting is still ongoing in several centres across the country as delegates of the National Democratic Congress head to the polls to elect regional executives for the party.

The exercise which began on Friday will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The party in a communique asked delegates to fully abide by all laid down rules outlined.

In the Greater Accra Region, three people will be challenging the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Ade Coker.

The three include a former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Nii Ashie Moore, a former parliamentary aspirant for Ningo Prampram, Michael Kwetey Tetteh and Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Thomas Mustapha Ashong.

Meanwhile, disagreements and confusion rocked the NDC’s Regional Elections for Youth and Women Organizer executives in the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 11, 2022.

There was an exchange of fisticuffs during the process.

The candidates for the Youth Organizer position were divided over whether members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) should vote or not.

Just as the elections were about to start after the party resolved an earlier injunction on the process, the exercise was marred by confusion.

Some Members of TEIN of the NDC were also protesting at the election grounds, as they alleged that the injunction was also aimed at preventing the Presidents and Women’s Commissioners of TEIN from voting.