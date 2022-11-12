Voting is underway in the Manhyia South Constituency as part of the National Democratic Congress’ internal elections.

Elections in the constituency were suspended after some disgruntled party members obtained an injunction on the process.

The disgruntled party members had alleged the omission of their names in the electoral album and resorted to the court to stop the elections from coming off.

Other party members subsequently obtained an injunction to stop the regional elections after the election committee said the constituency will not be part of the process.

The leadership of the party intervened to get the members to withdraw the injunction to allow the regional elections to go on.

They were also assured of being allowed to conduct their elections at the constituency.

The election is currently underway amid a heavy police presence.

The process is being supervised by the party and not the Electoral Commission.

According to some delegates Citi News spoke to yesterday, November 11 at the Republic Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the delay was blamed on an alleged injunction secured by the NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, and a Deputy Regional Youth Organiser Aspirant, Emmanuel Atanga.