A group aligned to the opposition National Democratic Congress known as the NDC Youth Forum has declared its support for a General Secretary hopeful of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

The group said it took the decision after fierce deliberation and consultations with some party stalwarts, which lasted for several days.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Secretary of the Forum, Osman Iddrisu Banpuori said, “the forum is imbibed with his strategy, charisma, and committed to service for the party as well as his enviable vision that seeks to pull all party members along which we hope would give our great party a resounding victory come 2024.”

“In preparations into the 2024 election, the party needs a General Secretary, that people can rally behind, approach and rely on to deliver victory for this great party, and we are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has these pedigrees to soldier the party into victory,” the group added.

The NDC Youth Forum in the statement explained that, it is convinced that, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who is the current Director of Elections of the NDC, “has the impeccable track record to become the next NDC chief scribe.”

“It is an undeniable fact that the teaming youth and supporters of the party are yearning for the kind of change and leadership that the party requires to shape the original principles and values that would usher us into victory come 2024.”