The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has donated food items and toiletries to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to ease pressure on the facility.

The items, which include bags of rice, cooking oil, and sanitary pads among others, are expected to be given to inmates at the facility.

The Deputy Director General of the NLA, Anna Horma Meizeh who did the donation on behalf of the NLA said “We at NLA believe in the welfare of people and inmates here are human. We felt the need to come and make this donation as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility”.

She added that “The NLA, through its good courses initiative, has from time to time made such donations to help alleviate the plight of many”.

Officials at the facility who were excited by the donation thanked the NLA for the kind gesture and asked other institutions to emulate the gesture.

They lamented the poor facilities at the Hospital and appealed to the NLA and other corporate organisations to help address the many challenges the hospital faces.

Before the donation, some staff of the NLA joined Zoomlion to undertake a clean-up exercise at the hospital.

The gesture according to the NLA was to help keep the Hospital clean and hygienic.