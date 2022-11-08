The National Labour Commission has invited government representatives and striking pre-tertiary teachers for a hearing on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10 am.

According to the invitation sighted by Citi News, the commission has also advised the striking teachers to suspend the strike.

The invitation was after the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations sought the commission’s intervention in the strike, which is in protest of the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko Brobby expressed optimism following the involvement of the NLC.

“I am very hopeful that God willing, tomorrow morning when we meet, the two of us will jaw jaw, and then they will go back to the classrooms so that six million children will not just be out of class,” the Deputy Minister said.

Three teacher unions have been on strike since November 4.

The three unions on strike are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).

The unions have been engaging with the government since the strike began, but the meetings have been inconclusive.