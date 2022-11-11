The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured a restraining order against the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The NLC secured the order at the Labour Court 2, presided over by Justice Ananda Aikins on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The unions, who have been on strike since Friday, November 4, are demanding the withdrawal of the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

Meetings held by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations with the unions have ended inconclusively.

The government had complained that the unions did not follow the right channels before declaring the strike and wanted the teachers to properly engage them for a resolution to their demands.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has already ordered the three teacher unions to immediately call off their strike and continue negotiations with the government.