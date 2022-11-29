The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) has called off its strike, which began on Friday, November 11.

CENTSAG had embarked on the strike after several warnings over the government’s alleged failure to implement an agreed 2022 conditions of service for its members.

The Association had accused the government of years of neglect and unfair treatment with regard to the promotion and placement of its members on the Single Spine Salary Structure.

But Francis Kyei Badu, local Chairman of the College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana at Wesley College in Kumasi, said their demands were as simple as the government through the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission implementing and improving upon the conditions of service of his members.

“The basis of our indefinite strike is the refusal of the Government, through the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, to vary our conditions of service which were mutually signed by the parties. The Government was duly represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and CETAG was represented by our leaders and these parties mutually and voluntarily signed the conditions of service and to our dismay, the Government has unilaterally varied these conditions of service.”