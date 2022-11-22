The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially inaugurated all the standing committees of its national council.

The move, according to the party, is in line with measures to further position the party strongly to execute its tasks in preparation ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media, the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim indicated that he will ensure that the committees work and deliver on their mandate.

He further added that it will not be under his tenure that the party will go into opposition in 2024.

“You will agree with me that I spent 20 years in the political wilderness, before getting to where I am right now, and I will not become National Chairman only to take the party back to opposition,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the party Justin Frimpong Koduah urged the committees to work diligently since the success of the party depends on them.

“First and foremost, your first loyalty is to the party, or matters that come before your committee should be kept at the committee level unless the party hierarchy demands that it comes out. You should be able to execute your duties without fear or favour,” he urged.

Mr. Koduah said the NPP will be the first political party to win elections three consecutive times, come 2024 elections.

“Winning the 2024 elections will be historical. We will be the first political party to have won the elections three consecutive times, and Mr. Chairman Insha Allah it’s possible. In terms of policies, no political party can compare itself to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In spite of the challenges that we are going through as a country, certainly before the 2024 elections, things would have turned and Ghanaians will still have confidence in the NPP,” he stated.