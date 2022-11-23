The Band Kokui’s Nubian Noël concert for 2022 will be held on 1 December at 6 pm at the National Theatre in Accra.

The Nubian Noël is a Christmas concert that gives a unique twist to your favourite Christmas Carols and will feature Ghana’s dynamic ‘Afropopera’ band, The Band Kokui and amazing guest artistes.

The concert will also serve as a fundraising vehicle in support of the St. Joseph’s Basic School in Maame Krobo, Afram Plains.

This merges entertainment and charity to elevate the audience experience and to make a positive impact on society as performing artists work for a good cause.

The ticket prices are:

200GHC for VIP SINGLE,

350GHC for VIP DOUBLE,

150GHC for STANDARD SINGLE

250GHC for STANDARD DOUBLE.

Tickets are available at The Buka Restaurant in Osu, Baa and Bean Restaurant at Embassy Gardens in Cantonments and Citi FM in Adabraka.

Call or Whatsapp 0553313102 or dial *713*33*019# or visit The Band Kokui on social media.

Nubian Noël 2022 is proudly sponsored by Chango – the Crowd Funding and Group Contribution app; and supported by Jandel Ltd, Quest Beverages and Adjoa Yeboah Clothing; and officially endorsed by the Beyond the Return Secretariat.