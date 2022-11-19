President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was given a fair hearing to respond to allegations leveled against him by the Minority.

This comes on the back of a motion of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament to sack the Mr. Ofori-Atta for what they describe as poor management of the economy.

Speaking on Citi FM/TV‘s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Mr. Cudjoe said the Finance Minister who took his turn at the ad-hoc committee of Parliament on Friday has been able to clear himself with his explanations.

“I think that somehow the Minister acquitted himself with the explanations he gave simply because of the nature of the accusations or the grounds that were made against him. Some of them were on policy, others were on issues around divergence that constituted deliberate breaking of the law.”

“There were however a few explanations that were problematic, especially the ones that have to do with the cathedral. The grounds were a bit narrow, so it afforded him the opportunity to explain himself quite well, so he could have addressed them head-on.”