The police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the disturbances which occurred during the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives’ election held on Sunday, 13th November 2022.

The arrest of suspect Bashiru Atta brings to four the total number of persons arrested over the disturbances.

Meanwhile, accused persons Yahya Shaibu Tia and Fati Ibrahim who were earlier arrested were on Monday, November 14 arraigned before the Atwima Akropong District Court.

Accused Yahya Shaibu Tia was remanded into police custody to reappear before the court on November 21, 2022, while Fati Ibrahim was granted bail with three sureties.