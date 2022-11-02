Some passengers have been agitating after an overnight increase in transport fares brought on by the most recent increase in fuel prices.

Drivers in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday morning adjusted their prices higher following the increment of fuel prices on November 1.

Transport fares had been increased by 19 percent last week.

This week, the price of diesel has shot up to over GH¢23 per litre while petrol is selling at almost GH¢18 per litre.

Speaking to Citi News, some of the drivers at the Neoplan Station blamed the fare increment on the soaring petroleum prices.

“It is not the driver’s fault. It is not the passenger’s fault… If the government can reduce the fuel prices, we will come back to the previous price because people are suffering,” one driver said to Citi News.

Meanwhile, some passengers lamented the current situation saying life has become unbearable

“We are just worried, and we don’t know what we are going to do now… it is very bad. The government needs to do something about it. We are suffering,” one passenger said.

“On Monday, I paid GHS6 to Circle. This morning, I paid GHS7.5… the driver is even complaining that if he takes GHS100, he won’t get a gallon of diesel to buy,” another said.