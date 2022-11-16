Some members of the National House of Chiefs have expressed dissatisfaction on the treatment meted out to them by successive governments following the allocation of royalties.

According to the traditional authorities, their royalties are always delayed, adding that successive governments have failed to increase the percentage due them.

The chiefs bemoaned the reluctance of successive governments to consider their views despite numerous engagements over the years.

The chiefs made these comments during an engagement by the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry with the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on the new Land Act 2020.

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II raising concerns said, “if you look at the conditions now, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, how soon are they going to adjust the rate applicable to what Nananom will receive? Because not quite long, just yesterday, my registrar told me about a certain amount which has come, I look at the amount, and I was like are you sure registrar? So he posted the thing on my WhatsApp and I looked at the thing and was just smiling. So we appeal to the Deputy Minister for Lands, with respect, I think that there’s a need to adjust the rate. Nananom are here, we want to hear whether it has been adjusted or not. Because we cannot on our own adjust it, so that whatever we will receive from the administrator of stool lands will withstand the current economic difficulties we are in”.

On his part, the Deputy lands and natural resources minister, Benito Owusu Bio said the new act will help resolve issues on the proliferation of land guards, and multiple sale of lands among others.

“To resolve these challenges, the land act aims at revising, harmonising and consolidating the laws on lands and to ensure sustainable lands administration and management, effective and efficient land tenure and to provide for related matters,” he assured