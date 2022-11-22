Police have begun investigations into a viral video in which two officers were seen assaulting a civilian at Asankrangwa in the Western North Region.

The victim was manhandled by the two police officers for allegedly carrying marijuana, otherwise known as ‘wee’ in a tricycle.

The suspect who was heard pleading for his life denied ownership of the substance.

He was seen in the video being dragged on the ground and stamped on the chest by the officers.

“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which two police officers are seen struggling with a member of the public and assaulting him in the process,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

The Service added that the victim has been contacted to assist in investigations.

“The matter is being handled by the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the officers involved, Inspector Prince Awuah and G/Cpl. John Ahiamata both with the Divisional MTTD Asankrangwa have been referred to the Bureau to be taken through the due process of the law.”