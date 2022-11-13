The new investigative piece on illegal mining titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I. will proceed as scheduled after the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) suddenly made the venue available.

Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I had earlier alleged that barely 24 hours to the premiere, the AICC said the venue was no longer available despite paying the charge which was increased by about 30 percent at the eleventh hour.

The documentary exposes alleged bribery, and corruption as well as corruption-related offences in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

But in a sudden twist of events, the AICC through a release said the premiere will proceed as scheduled.

According to the AICC, the misunderstanding was due to a scheduling mix-up on the part of the staff at the venue and not due to political reasons.

“The initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the AICC staff and not in any way a political decision as being speculated.”

“The matter has been resolved. We have made contact with the organisers and the event is expected to come off as scheduled.”