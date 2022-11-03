This is to retract an earlier publication by citinewsroom.com with the headline “Tough days ahead; it’s time for bold thinking – Ayorkor Botchwey”.

We acknowledge that, the publication, culled from a piece authored by the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, was inaccurate.

The said story was without malice and was not also intended to cause any harm to the Honourable Minister.

The story in question has been pulled down and the full piece from the Minister published on our website.

We therefore unreservedly apologize to the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for any embarrassment the earlier publication may have caused.