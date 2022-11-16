The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as the Ridge Hospital, has set up a seven-member bed management committee to deal with the issue of “no bed syndrome” in the health facility.

The “no bed syndrome” has over the years been a topical issue as some health facilities have been rejecting emergency cases because of the shortage of beds, which sometimes leads to the death of patients.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the Greater Accra Regional Hospital’s 5th anniversary, Medical Director Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh disclosed that the “no bed syndrome” is gradually becoming a thing of the past at the facility.

“To respond properly to this, we established the bed management committee, and they go round every four hours, once there is a bed space somewhere they identify the space, and they inform the emergency department for patients to be transferred, so we create space within the emergency.”

“So at all times, we have a bed space within the emergency to receive any emergencies that are transferred,” Dr Srofenyoh said.