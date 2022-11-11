Scores of individuals thronged the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Friday to buy plantain at cheaper prices.

The government and the Ministry arranged to transport food from the production centres to Accra to sell at cheaper prices.

According to the Ministry, the initiative dubbed Planting for food and jobs market is being piloted to deal with rising food inflation.

In less than an hour, the first truckload of plantain brought in the morning was sold off.

Some persons were left frustrated after waiting for hours for the second truck of plantain to arrive.