Ghana’s largest and preferred general insurance company, SIC Insurance Plc, is to pay a dividend of GH₵0.046 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This was approved and declared at the company’s 15th Annual General Meeting, held virtually in Accra. The 2021 year-ending dividend, which translates to GH₵9million, represents an increase of 200% over the previous year’s dividend paid and the largest total payout of dividends in the company’s history.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Jimmy Ben Heymann, stated that during a period of significant global uncertainty, the company demonstrated again its forward march toward a long-term sustainable performance with its 2021financial results despite the challenges operating in the industry. “We are grateful for the trust that our shareholders have in our ability to continue to grow the business and the support from all stakeholders, which has helped deliver our 2021 financial year-end results.”

Dr. Jimmy Ben Heymann further added that as a foremost insurance company in Ghana, the Board has consistently developed corporate strategies, policies and standards to encourage good and transparent corporate governance framework to avoid potential conflicts of interest between all stakeholders, whilst promoting ethical business practices. This is the foundation of our history, values and culture for building and sustaining an endurable institution that guarantees profitability and professionalism whilst enhancing shareholders’ value.

The Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Oduro, is optimistic that while the nation anticipates an improved economy, SIC Insurance remains adaptable and responsive to the unfolding trends, modifying strategies and operations in a manner that would ensure the company achieves its strategic objectives. As a company, we are determined to remain at the apex in the insurance industry in Ghana and the West African region and we believe we are on course with that objective.

Mr. Oduro reiterated that SIC Insurance Plc is focused on deploying technology and international best practices to provide its customers with tailored solutions, superior services and specially designed programs to assist its patrons through a network of regional and agency offices across the country.