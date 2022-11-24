A row over a new electoral system in Sierra Leone has prompted a brawl in parliament.

Video footage shows punches being exchanged amid raucous shouting.

A huge object, apparently the parliamentary mace, is hurled from one side of the chamber to the other – and then back.

A journalist said security then threw out some MPs.

Members from the governing and opposition parties were pitted against each other over a plan to bring in proportional representation for next year’s local and general elections.

The proposals from the electoral commission require parliamentary approval.