The Ghana Standards Authority has hinted that processes are underway to review the requirements for the importation of goods and services into the country.

Speaking at the Standards Partnership Pilot Launch, President of the African Organization for Standardization and Director General of the GSA, Professor Alex Dodoo said more will be done to improve on the standards of locally produced goods.

He explained that conscious efforts are being made to reduce the country’s import volumes to protect local producers and manufacturers.

This according to the Ghana Standards Authority is crucial in order to cut down on the quantity of goods imported into the country even as the country takes steps to scale up manufacturing and production.

“We are putting stringent measures in place to discourage the importation of goods that we can produce here [Ghana]. To this end, we will review the standards required for importing into the country.”

Prof. Dodoo said fears that the decision may impact negatively on Ghana’s trading relationship with her major trading partners especially the United Kingdom are misplaced because trading relationships often sours on the quality of goods and services traded.

“The UK [United Kingdom] is one of Ghana’s leading trading partners and goods and services from Ghana are always in high demand provided they meet strict international stadards and related requirements.

“The Standards Partnership Programme is therefore a timely opportunity for Ghana to improve at standards and quality infrustructure so that we can export and expand trade in the UK and the whole world.”

Ghana imports for 2021 was estimated at over 22 billion dollars, a situation which has been affecting the strength of the local currency.