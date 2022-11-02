The State has disclosed it will call 11 witnesses in its criminal case against Chinese galamsey Queen, Aisha Huang.

The first witness is billed to appear before the High Court next Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Attorney General brought fresh charges against the acclaimed illegal miner shortly after she was busted in Kumasi by National Security and arraigned in the Accra Circuit Court.

In a virtual arraignment two months ago, the Attorney General’s Department said it was charging Aisha Huang with undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreigners, and re-entering Ghana while under prohibition so to do.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, told the Court on Wednesday that some of the witnesses have audiovisual materials which will be played in the course of their testimonies.

She said all documents the State intends to rely on have also been duly filed and served, and they are ready to proceed to trial.

Lawyer for Aisha Huang, Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey told the court they had indeed received the “voluminous encyclopedic documents they [Prosecution] filed.”

The Court is thus adjourned to November 9, for trial to commence.