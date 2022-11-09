The State is expected to open its case on Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Huang today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

This will begin with the testimony of its first witness.

Aisha Huang is facing concurrent criminal charges at the High Court notwithstanding the trial ongoing at the Circuit Court.

The charges at the High Court are undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreigners and re-entering Ghana while under prohibition so to do.

The State announced it has lined up 11 witnesses in this High Court case with the first of them scheduled to take the stand today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, has also hinted of a range of audio-visual evidence to be submitted by the witnesses.