The leadership of striking public university worker unions will today, Wednesday meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) to continue ongoing negotiations about their conditions of service.

The unions on strike are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

The strike by the four unions in public universities has entered its 6th week, forcing some academic activities on various campuses to be at a standstill.

UTAG’s concerns, for example, are with the adjusted ex-pump rate of GHS10.99 being implemented to affect Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances.

The union has complained that the agreed Conditions of Service of University Workers by the Employer were not being adhered to.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the meeting with NLC today, National Secretary of the UTAG Dr. Asare Asante Annor said they are hopeful today’s meeting will yield the desired results.

“The issue in contention is still about the variation of our conditions of service and as we speak, we have made certain offers to the government, but we have not received the same from them.”

“Until the vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowance and the ex-pump rate of GHS10.99 is used, unfortunately, we still have to be on strike,” Dr. Annor said.

The government has recently appealed to striking workers pushing for improved conditions of service to consider the current economic crisis.