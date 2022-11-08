The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser aspirant, Yaw Brogya Genfi, has refuted claims that his suit against the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Tolon constituency, Habib Iddrisu, is just a political gimmick to market himself ahead of his party’s executives elections.

Brogya Genfi on Monday, November 7, 2022, filed a writ at the Supreme Court for the annulment of the election of the MP for the Tolon constituency.

The writ filed by Brogya Genfi stated that the MP had been convicted of fraud and forgery in Australia and was not qualified to contest an election in Ghana at the time he filed his nomination to contest as an MP.

Mr. Genfi in his writ stated that Mr. Habib was convicted on his own plea by the Perth Magistrates Court in Australia on November 28, 2011.

A section of the public accused Brogya Genfi of using the suit as a bid to shore up his popularity ahead of the NDC national executives elections.

However, reacting to the claims on the Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr. Genfi said he is not perturbed by those claims, adding that his suit is credible and in the interest of the nation.

“I am not worried if anybody says that. I would be worried if they say that these are not factual documents or the application is frivolous and lacks merit. This is what I would be worried about. I have a solid case before the court,” Brogya Genfi told host Umaru Sanda Amandu.

Among the reliefs being sought by Brogya Genfi include;

“A declaration that the 1st Defendant, Mr. Habib Iddrisu, who was elected the Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region of the Republic of Ghana during the 2020 Parliamentary Elections, was not qualified to be elected a Member of Parliament within the meaning of Articles 94(2)(c)(1) and 94(5)(a) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana by reason of the fact that, at the time of filing his nomination for the said elections between 5th and 9th October 2020, he had been convicted of forgery and fraud (both offences involving dishonesty) on his own plea by the Perth Magistrates Court in Australia on the 28 of November 201 and ten (10) years had not passed at the time when Mr. Habib lddrisu filed his nomination for the said elections;

“A declaration that the decision of the 2nd Defendant to permit the 1st Defendant to contest Parliamentary Elections in the Tolon Constituency when the 1st Defendant had been convicted for forgery and fraud (both offences involving dishonesty) on his own plea by the Perth Magistrates Court in Australia on the 28th day of November 2011 is inconsistent with and violates Articles 94(2)(c)(9 and 94(5)61) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and ten (10) years had not passed when the 2nd Defendant made the decision to allow the Defendant to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Elections.”

“A declaration that the election of the 1st Defendant as the Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency notwithstanding his conviction for forgery and fraud (both offences involving dishonesty) on his own plea by the Perth Magistrates Court in Australia on the 28th day of November 2011 is inconsistent with and violates Articles 94(2)(c)(i) and 94(5)(a) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and to that extent is unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect;

“A declaration that the swearing-in of the 1st Defendant as Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency is inconsistent with and violates Articles 94(2)(c)() and 94(5)(0) of the .1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and is to that extent unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect.”