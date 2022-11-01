Three teacher unions have threatened to lay down their tools following the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

They are, the National President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The unions, since the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah on October 19, have opposed the move, arguing that the new GES Director-General does not qualify to occupy the position.

Ghana National Association of Teachers, for example, gave the government up to November 4, 2022, to revoke the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah.

The Government has on the other hand indicated that the unions do not have the right to determine who is appointed.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of the NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the government must listen to the unions.

He also lashed out at the Education Ministry PRO, Kwasi Kwarteng, who has in the past criticised the unions’ stance.

Mr. Kwarteng recently said the unions should focus on teacher welfare and not government appointments.

Responding to him, Mr Carbonu asked, “when you are appointing someone to come and superintend over me, a professional, you Kwasi Kwarteng, a political actor, do you think you have what it takes to tell me what I should do or what I should not do?”