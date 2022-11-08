The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has implored the striking teachers to return to work after a strike to demand the removal of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the teachers were “ambushing the future of young Ghanaians who are supposed to be in school,” with an unjustified strike.

“I think it is most unfair to Dr. Nkansah to be receiving such attacks… I would want to appeal to the union leadership, especially because of the kids, to look again within.”

The three unions, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT) have been on strike since November 4, 2022.

They are upset with the appointment as they believe Dr. Nkansah does not have a teaching background.

The Deputy Majority Leader said their grievances were not serious enough to warrant the strike.

“So far nothing has been raised against him [Dr. Nkansah],” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said.

“They may be stretching their luck rather too far. We don’t need to break our shoulders over this matter.”

“They will have to, in all humility, accept the man, give him the chance and assess his competence from there,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

He also felt the teachers should be happy with Dr. Nkansah’s diverse background, which comprises academia and banking.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has started engagements with the teachers to end the strike.

Their meetings have so far been unable to resolve the teachers’ concerns.