The striking pre-tertiary teachers protesting the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of the Ghana Education Service have ended their strike after the courts granted an injunction against them.

“We have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classroom,” the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Cabornu, said to the media.

Before the court injunction filed by the National Labour Commission, the commission had directed the teachers to end the strike.

Mr. Carbonu suggested that the teachers were working to end the strike before being compelled to by the courts.

“We were trying to touch base with our lines to ensure the right thing is done. We are law-abiding citizens,” he explained.

Following the end of the strike, Mr. Carbonu said the teachers will, however, continue engagements with the government.

The teachers want Dr. Nkansah’s appointment withdrawn.

So far, meetings held by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations with the unions have ended inconclusively.

NAGRAT was engaged in the strike alongside the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).

They contend that Dr. Nkansah does not have satisfactory experience as a teacher to head the service.

Their strike received backing from the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) which said such appointments were not good for work harmony.