Tech Nova GH, Ghana’s most popular technology news platform, has announced the debut of its new podcast series What’s Your Story with editor Joseph-Albert Kuuire as its host.

Premiering on 21st November on podcast platforms, the new series will feature Ghanaian and African creatives, business persons, and entrepreneurs narrating their personal stories about how they built their careers, startups, and projects that they have worked on.

On the launch of the new podcast series, Joseph-Albert Kuuire, editor and creator of Tech Nova said: “We’re excited to jump into the podcast space with Tech Nova’s first podcast show. It’s a great chance to use the podcast platform to speak to different personalities in Africa about what they’ve done in their careers and what they’ve built.”

“Hopefully, this series will help to inspire up-and-coming individuals who are also trying to build up their careers and their various projects,” he added.

Throughout the first season of the podcast, Joseph-Albert will speak with different guests including Adoma Owusu Preprah of Visa Ghana, Akosua Hanson of YFM and Moongirls, and many other guests.

The podcast show will be distributed on all popular podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts with new episodes released every week throughout the season.

The second season of the show will begin recording in the first quarter of 2023.

Tech Nova is an online tech news publication that provides insights and stories on what is happening in the technology ecosystem in Ghana and Africa.