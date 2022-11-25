Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) will be striking from December 6, 2022 if the government does not address its condition of service concerns.

In a statement, the union said the strike was a result of the government and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s “refusal” to address its grievances in a timely manner.

The union said it would announce the withdrawal of services of all Senior Member Non-Teaching staff at all Technical Universities across the country, if its demands remain unresolved by December 5, 2022.

The unions’ demands are:

1. Placement of Faculty Officers (at Technical Universities) on the appropriate level on the Allowances Schedule foroffice holders at Public Universities;

2 Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities;

3. Implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities;

4 Appropriate placement (levels) of Senior Member Non-Teaching at the Technical Universities on the PUSSGS;

5. Implementation of the Negotiated Internally-Generated-Funds and associated Conditions of Service;

6. Equitable implementation of the new fuel rates for Senior Members at Public Universities.

TUSAAG last went on strike on January 8, 2020 because of unpaid allowances.

Currently, the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) is on indefinite strike action over concerns about conditions of service.

TUTAG last week threatened to embark on industrial action if the government fails to honour the Codified Conditions of Service of members, which have been outstanding since 2016