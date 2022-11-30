Barring any last-minute intervention, persons yet to fully re-register their SIM cards will have the cards deactivated by telecommunication companies by close of today, November 30, 2022.

The decision by the telecommunication networks – AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone – to deactivate unregistered SIM cards is in compliance with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization’s directive issued on November 11, 2022.

The statement by the Chamber of Telecommunications stated that since the 20th of November 2022, the networks have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry.

According to the Chamber, only subscribers that have completed stage 1 – linkage to Ghana Card – but are yet to complete stage 2 – biometric capture – of the SIM registration, will have their SIM cards blocked.

Services to be blocked

Voice

Data (Mobile Phones, Mifis, other data-providing devices)

SMS (incoming and outgoing)

USSD

Mobile money services

Emergency services

The Chamber encouraged all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so without delay.

“Our members are obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration by the close of business today, November 30, 2022.”

“It is imperative that the cherished customers of the networks are not barred from using voice, data, USSD, mobile money services and access to emergency services among others. Subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience by completing the registration process, i.e., stage 2 (biometric capture).”

“Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country is able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card. We urge all subscribers to note that all network services for those who have done only the first stage registration will be deactivated by close of business today, 30th of November 2022.”

