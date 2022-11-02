Police in Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North district of the Ashanti region has arrested one Kwaku Seidu popularly known as Kukrudu for allegedly killing his wife.

The suspect who is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station chairman reportedly shot his wife over a family land he attempted to sell to settle his debt and provide money for the family’s upkeep.

Mr Seidu’s two wives upon hearing the decision of their husband reported him to the Danyame Zongo Chief Nana Mazua.

Provoked by the action taken by his wives, the NPP chairman pulled a gun and shot one of his wives identified as Sister Adwoa in the presence of the Chief and his family members who were present to settle the misunderstanding.

Frederick Nyamekye, the assembly member for the Danyame electoral area, said that but for the timely intervention of the Police from the Tepa District Command, angry community members would have lynched Mr Seidu.

The NPP polling station Chairman after his arrest was admitted at the Tepa government hospital for treatment under police surveillance after he was assaulted.

The lifeless body of the deceased mother of three has been deposited at the Tepa government hospital morgue for preservation.