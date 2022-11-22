Some customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Teshie district of Accra have expressed dissatisfaction with difficulties confronting the company’s prepaid vending points.

For the residents in Teshie, the inability to purchase prepaid credits is frustrating.

In a Citi News interaction with the customers, they called for a partnership with private service providers to break the power distributor’s monopoly.

“I’m coming all the way from fertiliser down, and this same issue caused me a lot of discomfort. I’m supposed to be at work, but I find myself standing here at this time trying to buy credit,” one of the customers complained.

Another customer who shared her plight said, “for me, I’m going to work. I’ve called my madam that, I am coming, but I’m still here. I don’t know what they are doing there. So, I don’t know what to do. They said they are giving numbers. I’m number 299, and I’m still holding on”.

“I had to sleep in darkness with my kids the whole of yesterday, and I’m standing here. I’m supposed to be at work. I’m standing here waiting to by credit. Why should it happen that way”, a frustrated customer added.

Fred Johnson, the Spokesperson for the Accra West Region of ECG, in an interview last week said following complaints from some customers, technicians were dispatched to affected vending points to resolve the issue.