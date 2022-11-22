This Christmas, BBnZ Live and BTL Africa collaborate to bring you UPPFEST City, a one-of-a-kind pop-up festival, which creates a venue for creatives and event organizers to collaborate on ideas and events for the season.

The idea was birthed as a way to subsidize costs for the industry considering the current economic turmoil.

UPPFEST City kicks off with a World Cup viewing park from the 24th-18th of December and then merges into a series of festivals, concerts and events throughout the festive season.

The UPPFEST idea saw its fruition during the pandemic, where everyone would get their own swimming pool after renting a cabana.

This year, not only do you get the option of your own swimming pool, but you can also opt for a Jacuzzi as well.

UPPFEST is also being activated in Wonderland, Lagos in Nigeria.

Wonderland Lagos is another festive pop-up with concerts and various activations opening from the 3rd of December in Eko Energy City.