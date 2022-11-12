Donatus Akamugri has been elected as the Secretary for the National Democratic Congress in the Upper East Region for the 7th time.

Mr. Akamugri won 300 votes against his contender Thomas Abiola who had 186 votes.

This makes Mr. Akamugri the longest-serving executive of the National Democratic Congress in the Region.

Alhaji Abdulai Mumumi Bolnaba, chairman of the party in the Region who went unopposed was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates, same as the Organizer and Treasurer.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Akamugri thanked the rank and file of the party and expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence the delegates have imposed on him, and he promised to work hard to compensate for their trust and confidence.

“I will thank the NDC fraternity for reposing their trust in me. I have won this election for the seventh time, I have never had a break, so I will take this opportunity to thank the Upper East NDC for reposing their trust in me.”

“I think what has been doing the magic is my loyalty and commitment, when you are given a task, and you deliver, then, you have the right to ask for more, but if I have failed, they [delegates] would not have retained me even in the second round.”

He cautioned discipline among members of the party in the Region going into elections 2024 which he promised: “to march the New Patriotic Party boot-for-boot.”

Abraham Lambon and Fawziatu Yakubu were also retained as the Regional Youth Organizer and Women Organizer respectively.

The list of winners at the end of polls;

Upper East NDC Regional Conference Results.

Chairman– Alhaji Abdulai Mumumi Bolnaba- Unopposed

Organizer– Ibrahim Yasdanan- Unopposed

Treasurer– Fidelis Adagwine- Unopposed

Duputy Treasurer – Anachinaba Monica- unopposed

Deputy Secretary– Ophelia Atoklo- Unopposed

Secretary

1. Donatus Akamugri- 300 votes (elect)

2. Thomas Abiola- 186 votes

Women Organizer

1. Fawziatu Yakubu- 28( Elect)

2. Rahinatu Haruna- 17

Communications Officer

1. Saeed Tijani- 26

2. Sunday Kampoli- 198

3. Jonathan Salifu-264 votes ( Elect)

Deputy Communications

1. Issah Tanimu- 32

2. Benjamin Atuasi- 40(Elect)

Deputy Organizer

1. Mutari Amidu – 191

2. John Nyaaba- 297 (Elect)

Vice Chairman

1. Martin Azumowah -64 votes

2. Abubakar Salifu- 131(Elect)

3. Gariba Adama – 40

4. Issaka Haruna- 108( Elect)

5. Akasuna Clement- 104

6. Akanyele Williams- 40

Youth Organizer

1. Abraham Lambon- 27 votes ( Elect)

2. David Amoliga- 24

3. Ben Awuni- 7

Deputy Youth Organizer

1. Imoro Musah Saani- 17

2. Joseph Apuakasi-21(Elect)

3. Samari samson – 20 (Elect)

Zongo Caucus

1. Labaran Kassim- 103

2. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya 188

3. Salifu Alukuba-198(Elect)

Deputy women’s organizer

1. Akwulpwa Agnes- 4 votes

2. Grace Awuni- 13(Elect)

3. Monica Bavaba -12 votes

4. Musah Mariama-15(Elect)