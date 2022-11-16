The Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) has resumed full operations.

The company halted its operations on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, over demands by workers for better conditions of service including an increment in their salaries.

The agitations among other issues led to management’s decision to shut down operations.

However, Citi News can confirm that an agreement has been reached in a memorandum of understanding signed between both parties, including the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources.

According to a source, workers have also had their salaries increased by over 20%. This is on the back of management’s indication that workers rejected a 22% increment in their salaries.

The company partially resumed operations on Monday, November 7, 2022, after power was restored to some auxiliary sections of the company.

According to a source at the company, “Management has been tasked to publicly issue a press statement as to when operations will soon begin and when all workers are supposed to return to work.