The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will release the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2022 results on November 30.

“The new target date for the release of the WASSCE (SC) 2022 results is November 30, 2022,” WAEC said in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said.

The statement added that the Council has commenced post-examination activities, including the processing of results.

“Following the successful conduct of the examination and the completion of Co-ordination and Marking exercises at the 49 venues, the Council has commenced other post-examination activities including the processing of results.,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that it has launched investigations into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the examination.

“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases. Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not preclude the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” WAEC added in the statement.

Read below the full WAEC statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2022- UPDATE ON RELEASE OF RESULTS

The West African Examinations Council wishes to bring its numerous publics up to date on the release of results for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.

Following the successful conduct of the examination and the completion of Co-ordination and Marking exercises at the 49 venues, the Council has commenced other post-examination activities including the processing of results.

Also ongoing are investigations into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the examination. The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases. Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not preclude the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question.

WAEC wishes to use this opportunity to caution candidates to be on the alert for websites that may announce the release of fake results and persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee. These are all the activities of scammers.

The new target date for the release of the WASSCE (SC) 2022 results is November 30, 2022.