The family of former President John Dramani Mahama has categorically refuted claims of having preferred candidates in the upcoming internal elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement signed by Rafik Mahama, Secretary to the family, said “no member of the family is aligned and supports any of the candidates as being alleged.”

He urged the general public and members of the NDC to disregard reports of the former President supporting some preferred candidates.

“John Mahama Family has no preferred candidates in the upcoming NDC Internal Elections.

Reports reaching the family of H.E. John Mahama indicate some persons associating their names

with certain candidates in the upcoming internal elections of the National Democratic Congress

(NDC).”

“For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Mahama family, including H.E John Mahama, has

any preferred candidates. The family has absolute belief in the ability of the party’s delegates to

elect, out of the party’s rich pool of qualified candidates, the best candidates to serve in the

various positions being contested.”

The NDC will from Friday, November 11, 2022, begin its regional election conferences nationwide.

The exercise will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The party wants delegates to fully abide by all laid down rules outlined.

NDC delegates in the Greater Accra Region will vote for the positions of youth organizer and women organizer at the Du Bois Memorial Center today.

The elections will continue on Sunday at the Tema Sports complex where delegates will elect a new Chairman, Secretary, and Organizer among others for the Greater Accra Region.