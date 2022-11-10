The New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament who called for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have stated that they will not back the Minority’s vote of censure against the embattled Minister.

The Minority caucus in Parliament is expected to move a motion for the passage of a vote of censure of the Finance Minister on the basis of a conflict of interest and other grounds.

At a press conference held Thursday morning, the Majority group led by the MP for Effiduase/Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie said despite the fact that they still stand by their decision for the Finance Minister to be removed, they refuse to support the motion by the Minority.

“We are not going to support the course of the NDC this morning. The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons which are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours, but ours is different,” Ayew Afriyie said.

Two-thirds of Parliament will have to vote in favour of the censure for the Finance Minister to be removed.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs accuse the Finance Minister of acting outside the powers of the office and largely blame him for the country’s current economic woes.

This motion, if passed, will compel President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire his treasury chief.

Deputy Minority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim in an earlier interview with Citi News said his side has engaged with a section of the Majority caucus, and they are ready for the motion.

“We are still talking to the group of 95. Most of them know that they have their integrity to protect. The best way to redeem the image of Parliament is to make sure that they vote, and they walk their talk on Thursday,” he said.