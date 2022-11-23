The Minority in Parliament has said it will resist any policy in the 2023 budget it feels are “draconian”.

In a statement, it reiterated the need for “drastic cuts in non-essential Government expenditures and more prudent use of scarce national resources.”

“We have also demanded greater transparency and accountability in public financial management,” the statement added.

The Minority said it expects its proposals to “find expression in the budget and signal a change in course by the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government.”

“We wish to assure the Ghanaian people that we stand with them in these difficult times, and we will not relent in our efforts to hold the managers of the economy to account,” the statement added.

The Minority also allayed fears that it could boycott the budget because of protests against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Both sides of the Parliament have called for the Finance Minister to be removed amid Ghana’s economic crisis.

The budget comes as the government tries to secure a deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic support.

The Finance Ministry has said the 2023 Budget will focus on Govemment’s strategies to restore and stabilize the macroeconomy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

The ministry also said it will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.