An aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has issued a stern warning to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 polls.

The former Propaganda Secretary of NDC, said any potential shenanigans and scheming by the NPP during the polls will be stopped by his leadership.

Mr. Kwetey made this strong warning when he addressed party members after the vetting and balloting of nominees at the party headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

The former Minister of Transport assured to secure the party’s results during the first night of the 2024 elections.

“In 2024, the way to succeed is to ensure that we get the results latest by the 2nd night. I can guarantee you that, in 2024 we can get the results on the 1st night, and it’s not rocket science at all. It can be done. As to how we are going to do it, I won’t disclose it publicly. So if anyone has any plans to steal votes in 2024, the person should better start to think again. Just as we stopped in 2008, under my leadership as the General Secretary, we will stop any shenanigans or stealing that may happen on the part of our friends from the NPP,” Mr. Kwetey assured.

He said it’s unnecessary for the party to engage in series of press conferences during election nights when results have not been secured.

“What is most important on election nights is not the press conferences, that’s a no-no,” he stated.