The Minority in Parliament has assured of its full participation in the 2023 budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta today, Thursday, November 24, 2022, despite a censure motion against him.

The group contends that in as much as it lacks confidence in the Minister, it will not boycott the budget presentation to ensure the country is not grounded.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu spoke to journalists on Wednesday on the back of moves by the Minority legislators to get the Minister removed over what they say is his mismanagement of the economy.

“The country probably must run, will run and will not necessarily be grounded to a halt by an irresponsible Minority. But we will watch the posture and conduct of our colleagues on the other side, and that will determine our body language. Workers will have to be paid from a budget, the private sector will have to be assured from a budget, so we are looking at the substance, not the form. But we know that, we have no faith in the Minister for Finance”, the Minority leader emphasized.

In a separate statement, the caucus mentioned, it will resist any policy in the 2023 budget it feels are “draconian”.

It reiterated the need for “drastic cuts in non-essential Government expenditures and more prudent use of scarce national resources.”

“We have also demanded greater transparency and accountability in public financial management,” the statement added.

The Minority said it expects its proposals to “find expression in the budget and signal a change in course by the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government.”

The budget comes as the government tries to secure a deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic support.

The Finance Ministry has said the 2023 Budget will focus on Government’s strategies to restore and stabilize the macroeconomy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

The ministry also said it will feature updates on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.

Both sides of Parliament have called for the Finance Minister to be removed amid Ghana’s economic crisis.