Registrar of the Architects Registration Council (ARC), Arc. Dr. Emmanuel Eyiah-Botwe has assured the built industry of the Council’s commitment to promoting the highest standard in the architectural profession to safeguard the industry.

He assured that the ARC is in support of the Governing Board and the Ministry of Works and Housing is embarking on a Revision of the Architects Act, consideration of a Legislative Instrument (L.I), making sure that only qualified architects practice in Ghana and ensuring that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies only consider building designs that have been submitted by Architects in good standings both with the ARC and the GIA to drive the course.

Arc. Dr. Eyiah-Botwe was speaking at the 22nd Induction Ceremony by the ARC for newly qualified Architects.

Held at the Ghana Shippers’ House, Ridge, Accra on 2nd November 2022, the event was under the theme: ‘Emerging concepts, the built environment and sustainability, the infinite role of the architect’.

The induction ceremony bridges the academic and professional life of every architect. It climaxes six years of academic qualification at the university, a minimum of two years of post-qualification coaching and internship under a qualified senior architect, structured seminars and tutorials and finally professional examination, with a minimum pass mark of 60% to gain state license to practice in Ghana.

In all, 68 new architects were inducted onto the standing Register of the Council. The overall best student was Ms. Sandra Deladem Woanyah.

The colourful event which gathered Senior Architects, Professional bodies and Academia saw the inductees; both local and foreign architects sworn in by both the ARC and its Professional body, the GIA by the Registrar and President respectively.

Guest of Honour was his Royal Highness, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council while the Special Guest was the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Arc. Dr. Emmanuel Eyiah-Botwe congratulated the newly inducted Architects for working tirelessly towards achieving their dreams of becoming certified architects. He described the theme for the event as carefully chosen, explaining that, the history of Architecture makes us aware that the profession has evolved from Pre Romanesque to Postmodernity as such a well-functioning built environment has been an integral part of Architecture until recently. “Today we are looking at Green, smart, intelligent buildings and sustainable designs”.

He therefore charged Architects to endeavour to use technology to achieve efficient and economical use of resources for user safety and comfort and above all not to shy away from using an automated system to monitor indoor quality; ventilation, heating systems together with a conscious effort to reduce energy and water usage.

Dr. Eyiah-Botwe particularly charged the new Architects to refrain from being an all-knowing Professionals but rather work with other Professionals such as the Quantity Surveyors, Planners and Engineers to reduce their risks as Professionals.

Chairman of the 3rd Governing Board of the ARC, Arc. Richard Nii Dadey, sharing his thought on the theme said, evolving developments worldwide have resulted in situations where there’s the need to constantly re-think and create appropriate interventions specifically for identified challenges. “We are called upon as architects to ensure that our developments have a minimal impact on the environment by improving the efficiency of our building materials and our construction method”.

He observed that the biggest topical issues facing us now is climate change and its predicted negative impact on the environment and at the root of the climate change he pointed out is the dual issues of pollution and environmental degradation. He bemoaned that, a data published by the University of Chicago’s 2021 Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) reported Ghana as ranked among the top 15 most polluted countries on earth and also ranked as the second-worst air-polluted country in Africa.

“Coupled with the above challenges, the world is also faced with rapid urbanization and at the current rate, by 2050 at least two-thirds of the world’s population will be living in cities”. He therefore charged the new Architects to work on variety of projects that will come out with sustainable and climate change resistant architecture. The ARC he assured, is ready to work with the GIA and other stakeholders to achieve zero energy buildings objective”.

The Minister of Works and Housing (MWH), Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye in his address underscored the importance of the Architectural Profession as one that humans cannot do without as such “Government is committed to its success by ensuring a sound institutional framework and a commitment in the formulation of regulations, programs and policies which will create the conducive environment for the industry players”.

Key among them he mentioned is the Ghana Building Code of 2018 which covers extensive areas for smooth operation in the building and construction industry. He said in a bid to efficiently operationalize the Building Code, Government is reviewing the current Building Regulation LI 1630 of 1996 to reflect all aspect of the Building Code.

Hon. Asenso-Boakye seized the opportunity to urge all Architects to refrain from taking projects located at flood prone and other unapproved areas to avoid haphazard development and its perennial effects. “I therefore entreat the General public to engage the services of only registered Architects and firms to promote the built industry”.

Hon. Asenso-Boakye received the Newly Admitted Architects and presented them to the State on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana.

In a goodwill message, the President of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), Arc. Forster Osae Akonnor welcomed the new Architects to the GIA fraternity and urged them to ensure that the high performance they exhibited during the exams reflects in their future role as qualified Architects. “As Architects you must always look beyond what immediately surrounds you and see the future that others have not seen. With such a changed mindset, you will be able to contribute immensely towards the development of Ghana”.

Arc. Akonnor entreated Architects to make research key to their thoughts and design process. He said the price tag on buildings in Ghana will continue to skyrocket with the continuous reliance on the massive importation of building materials with its adverse effect on the strength of the Ghana cedi as such Architects must research more to come out with alternative local materials to drive the course.

In his closing remarks, Guest of Honour, his Royal Highness, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse told the Architects that after all the speeches about green technology the onus lies on them to be at their best, exhibit best attitude, tenacity, be exceptional, creative and innovative to weather the storm ahead.