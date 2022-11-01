The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) says it looks forward to next year’s budget for the implementation of proposals it tabled to the government.

The association like other major economic stakeholders met President Akufo-Addo to fashion out measures to rescue the economy from the current difficulties.

President of the Association, Humphrey Darke, said the association after listening to the President’s recent address is anticipating the 2023 budget reading for details of how solutions discussed will be implemented.

“We mentioned to government issues regarding policy incoherence and have always been on the subject of benchmark discount value and its distortion of our economic fundamentals. The government promised that there will be a total reversal by the close of the year.”

“We also mentioned issues regarding the tax structure, especially the VAT structure, and how it affects our productivity and makes it unproductive. We laid these and other concerns before the President and are waiting for how they are going to be addressed in the budget.”