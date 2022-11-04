Police have arrested Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, for reckless and inconsiderate driving.

The lawmaker, who allegedly broke the law, was arrested on November 3, 2022.

Citi News understands that the legislator was arrested after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport in his V8 vehicle with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.

Citi News sources close to the development say the Madina legislator has been charged to appear in court to be put through the due process of the law.

The legislator’s arrest comes on the back of a campaign being jointly carried out between the Ghana Police Service and Citi TV dubbed War Against Indiscipline.

The War Against Indiscipline campaign has been running since May 2019 and has largely targeted recalcitrant drivers on Accra’s roads, noted for reckless driving.

These roads included the Tema motorway, Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adentan-Dodowa among others.