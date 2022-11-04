The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been convicted of reckless and inconsiderate driving.

The lawmaker was arrested on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport by-pass in his V8 vehicle with no regard for law-abiding pedestrians and other road users.

The vehicle was impounded by the Police, and he was arraigned before the La District Court on November 4, 2022, on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic and causing danger to other road users.

A statement from the Police said he was convicted by the court and fined an amount of GH¢2,400.

The court further directed him to remove the front beacon lights which had been unlawfully fitted on his vehicle.

According to the police, the MP subsequently paid the fine and removed the unlawfully installed lights before the vehicle was released to him.

“We would like to entreat all drivers to be mindful of the safety of other road users at all times to prevent avoidable accidents and their associated deaths and injuries, especially as the Christmas season approaches. The Police remain committed to ensuring safety and security on our roads as we deliver on our core mandate of protecting life and property as well as maintaining law and order in the country,” police urged in the statement.