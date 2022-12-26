The Citi FM Foundation has uplifted the moods of children on admission at the St. Joseph Orthopaedic Hospital at Koforidua through its annual ‘Help a Christmas Child’ initiative.

The Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of Citi FM and Citi TV, is also organising a party for the patients spending the Christmas season at the hospital.

Food items, assorted drinks among other items were given to the patients.

The annual Boxing Day trip was bolstered with donations from corporate organizations and benevolent patrons of Citi FM and Citi TV.

It was aimed at bringing hope and smile to kids who will spend the Christmas season on hospital beds.

The Human Resource Manager for Citi FM/Citi TV, Jennifer Anane-Nsiah believes the gesture will help alleviate the plight of these patients.

“Citi FM/TV we care, we just do not talk on-air, we actually make an effort to make an impact. We have been doing this for years, and we will continue to do it,” she added.